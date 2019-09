The NYT takes Carl Icahn to dinner. Not surprisingly, he see himself as a crusader for the abused, disenfranchised shareholder. The scoop of the piece? Icahn HAS had conversations with Microsoft: He called the switchboard himself and asked to speak to Steve Ballmer. The operator said “No.”



