Yahoo (YHOO) - Microsoft (MSFT) Lawsuit Unsealed: Scandalous Details Emerge

From Silicon Alley Insider: The judge in one of those Yahoo-breached-fiduciary-duty- by-rebuffing-Microsoft lawsuits has unsealed a 60-odd page complaint (see last link). It’s mostly hearsay, newspaper reports, etc., but there’s some fun writing portraying Jerry Yang as the Yahoo shareholder anti-Christ.



Nothing outrageous, but some good details about Yahoo refusing better Microsoft offers in the past and about how even Yahoo’s compensation consultants were shocked by the size of Yahoo’s change-in-control severance plan.

