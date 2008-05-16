Yahoo (YHOO) Loses Bragging Rights: Google (GOOG) Now Most Popular

The Google-Yahoo rivalry in the search market hasn’t been close for years. And now Yahoo has now lost its title as the most visited U.S. Web property — as measured by comScore, at least — according to MarketWatch.



Google (GOOG) attracted 141.1 million unique visitors in the U.S. last month, up 18% year-over-year. Yahoo (YHOO), meanwhile, attracted 140.6 million uniques, up only 7% year-over-year. Microsoft (MSFT) took third with about 121 million uniques.

Update: Nielsen’s stats show similar results: By “brand,” Google attracted 120.8 million U.S. uniques last month, beating Yahoo’s 115.8 million. By “parent company,” Google attracted 128.2 million uniques, beating Microsoft’s 122.1 million and Yahoo’s 117.1 million.

