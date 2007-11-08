Yahoo (YHOO): Lights On, Nobody Home

The first time we heard that Yahoo was unresponsive to potential partner and customer queries, we assumed the problem was just a bum salesperson. The second time, we began to wonder. The third and fourth times, we shook our heads and wondered aloud how such a formerly great company could have gone so wrong. And the fifth time–this time–we decided to air the problem.
“As part of my new 100-day plan, I pledge that no Yahoo customer will have to wait more than six months for a return phone call.”
Exhibit A: This exchange, which we have reprinted (with permission) from a private message board…:
We’re exploring adding text ads on our site. Due to Yahoo’s ability to white label, known rev share and past better eCPMs with Yahoo vs. AdSense, that’s my preference. I contacted a sales guy at Yahoo who I’ve worked with in the past. After my second email, he finally replied by referring me to someone on his team. I asked when we could speak. Silence. After a week, I pinged both salespeople. More silence. After another week, I pinged both again and called their director. Finally, I get this email response from the sales dude:
Apologies for the delayed response. I am completely inundated with deals and won’t likely be able to enter into discussions with you until mid December at the earliest. We have a few high priority deals we are spending all of our time on and cannot dedicate time to new discussions until those are closed. [Translation: You are irrelevant to me]. If you will still be considering search partnerships during that time, let me know and we can go from there. I apologise for any inconvenience this has caused you.We’re not a big fish, but at a million uniques a month, we’re not minuscule. Given Yahoo’s desperation to compete on search, I’m pretty amazed with the response. Anyone know a VP level sales person at the Yahoo Publisher Network? I need to do an end-run.
To this pathetic exchange, we add two open letters–one to Yahoo and one to Jerry:
Dear Yahoo:
What’s going on out there? Do you want to do business, or do you just want to bleed and shrink apathetically away forever? If the former, please run your customer-facing people through some rudimentary sales training.
Sincerely,
Silicon Alley Insider
Dear Jerry:
It’s time to start firing people.
Sincerely,
Silicon Alley Insider
