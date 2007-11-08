Yahoo (YHOO): Lights On, Nobody Home

The first time we heard that Yahoo was unresponsive to potential partner and customer queries, we assumed the problem was just a bum salesperson. The second time, we began to wonder. The third and fourth times, we shook our heads and wondered aloud how such a formerly great company could have gone so wrong. And the fifth time–this time–we decided to air the problem.

“As part of my new 100-day plan, I pledge that no Yahoo customer will have to wait more than six months for a return phone call.”

Exhibit A: This exchange, which we have reprinted (with permission) from a private message board…: