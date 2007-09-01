Yahoo! (YHOO) Gives O'Donnell's Path 101 A Hurdle

Union Square Ventures and Oddcast alum Charlie O’Donnell is starting up Path 101, a new company aimed at aimless college students. Now CNet reports that a small company called Yahoo! is working on something remarkably similar. Yahoo is prepping Kickstart, which connects college students with alumni at companies they’d like to work for. The good news: Like all plucky entrepreneurs who face competition from giants, Charlie can claim that Yahoo’s move validates what he’s doing.



Charlie also argues that Yahoo can’t help but to screw this up. The gist of his point is that big companies are bad at building Web 2.0 stuff, and that Yahoo is particularly lousy at it. Which would make his company a wonderful acquisition target… once it launches.

