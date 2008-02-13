Yahoo (YHOO) Firings Begin

An update on that other, sadder Yahoo story: Reuters reports that the mass firings–1,000 or more–have begun:



One Yahoo engineering manager who was having to fire staff himself said the cuts were spread across a variety of divisions. They are performance-based rather than part of a plan to shut-down whole operations, said the source, who declined to be named. He gave no further details.

See Also:

Yahoo Set to Can 1,000+

Q4 Disappointing, Outlook Worse, 1000 Will Be Fired

Subscribe to SAI: RSS Feed,

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.