Yahoo's Diversity Numbers Are Just As Terrible As The Rest Of The Tech Industry

Several Silicon Valley tech companies have been releasing their diversity numbers lately, and Yahoo is the most recent one to release its stats.

And like many of the other companies, Yahoo’s workforce is mostly white and mostly male.

Here’s how the numbers break down: 37% of total employees are women, but only 15% hold technical jobs. Of employees holding leadership roles, 23% are women. That includes the company’s CEO, Marissa Mayer.

Half of the company’s workforce is white, 2% is black, 4% is Hispanic, and 39% is Asian, the company reports.

The numbers look similar to what other companies have been reporting. Google’s workforce is composed of 70% men and is 61% white. And LinkedIn’s workforce is 61% men and 53% white.

Yahoo’s Chief Development Officer Jackie Reses wrote in a blog post accompanying the statistics that these numbers are “only part of the story.”

“We have a wide range of Employee Resource Groups that serve people of diverse backgrounds and are highly engaged in their respective communities,” Reses wrote. “For example, Yahoo received a 100% Corporate Equality Index score and was named a “Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality.'” (PDF)

