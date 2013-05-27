Yahoo Has Two More Deals Worth $150-$200 Million Up Its Sleeve

Apparently, Yahoo is going to try to acquire its turnaround plan.



Since Marissa Mayer took over in July of 2012, Yahoo has made 11 small acquisitions, or acquihires, and one big one — the $1.1 billion purchase of Tumblr.

But, she’s not close to being finished acquiring.

Yahoo bid on Hulu, offering $600-$800 million for the video site.

Kara Swisher at All Things D reports Yahoo has two more medium sized acquisitions its working on, as well.

Swisher says Yahoo is working on two deals for mobile and communications companies valued at $150 million to $200 million, though she doesn’t say what the companies are.

This is a lot for Yahoo to swallow all at once. It’s going to be interesting to see how it handles taking on all these new people while also trying to turn the company around.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.