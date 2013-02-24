Here's the confidential memo Yahoo sent employees about working from home

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer at the 2013 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Friday, we reported that Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer gave hundreds of employees a tough ultimatum. Employees who regularly work from home must now come into the office or quit.”Speed and quality are often sacrificed when we work from home,” the memo argues. But employees are still upset about this new change.



Overnight, Kara Swisher from AllThingsD shared the full confidential memo that went out to Yahoos regarding satellite work.

Take a look:

YAHOO! PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION — DO NOT FORWARD

Yahoos,

Over the past few months, we have introduced a number of great benefits and tools to make us more productive, efficient and fun. With the introduction of initiatives like FYI, Goals and PB&J, we want everyone to participate in our culture and contribute to the positive momentum. From Sunnyvale to Santa Monica, Bangalore to Beijing — I think we can all feel the energy and buzz in our offices.

To become the absolute best place to work, communication and collaboration will be important, so we need to be working side-by-side. That is why it is critical that we are all present in our offices. Some of the best decisions and insights come from hallway and cafeteria discussions, meeting new people, and impromptu team meetings. Speed and quality are often sacrificed when we work from home. We need to be one Yahoo!, and that starts with physically being together.

Beginning in June, we’re asking all employees with work-from-home arrangements to work in Yahoo! offices. If this impacts you, your management has already been in touch with next steps. And, for the rest of us who occasionally have to stay home for the cable guy, please use your best judgment in the spirit of collaboration. Being a Yahoo isn’t just about your day-to-day job, it is about the interactions and experiences that are only possible in our offices.

Thanks to all of you, we’ve already made remarkable progress as a company — and the best is yet to come.

Jackie

