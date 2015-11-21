Yahoo won't let users with ad blockers access their email

Fortune/Business Insider Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

If you’re using an ad blocker, you might have some trouble accessing Yahoo Mail, Digiday reports.

That’s according to users on Twitter and Adblock Plus’ website, who say they’re being shown an error message when trying to access Yahoo Mail today on Google Chrome.

“Uh oh… We are unable to display Yahoo Mail. Please disable Ad Blocker to continue using Yahoo Mail,” the message reads, according to a user on Adblock Plus’ website.

PC World points out that even if you don’t have an ad blocker installed, you can still call up the error message by adding “”reason=ADBLK_TRAP” to the end of the Yahoo Mail URL.

A Yahoo rep confirmed that the company is testing out a sort of lockout for ad blocker users, in a statement to Business Insider: “At Yahoo, we are continually developing and testing new product experiences. This is a test we’re running for a small number of Yahoo Mail users in the U.S.”

Yahoo Mail users on Twitter are not happy about the test:

“please disable ad blocker to continue using yahoo mail”how about no. do you want me to stop using yahoo mail?? cause this is a good start

— Timmay (@RunLikeDeer) November 19, 2015

Former Yahoo designer Andrei Herasimchuk was among those voicing his discontent:

So @YahooMail has blocked my inbox for using an ad blocker. It was a good run, I guess. Goodbye! Hello Apple Mail, as much as I hate it.

— Andrei Herasimchuk (@Trenti) November 19, 2015

