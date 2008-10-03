Yahoo Won't Confirm Mass Firings

Yahoo spokesman Brad Williams tells MarketWatch that the company has yet to announce the sacking of thousands of employees:



“We’ve talked about watching our costs; we certainly haven’t said anything about job reductions,” [Williams] commented. “At this point, it’s just rumour and speculation.”

Yes, indeed. Because we don’t imagine that those Bain consultants have been hired to develop a surefire Google killer.

We ran the numbers a few days ago and were startled to discover that Yahoo needs to lay off about 3,000 people to make its operating margin a respectable 20% (which would still be miles below Google’s 29%). Even half that number would be a massive cut. So we look forward to the formal announcement.

Please feel free to send us any/all additional info ([email protected]). Thanks in advance.

See Also:

Yahoo Cuts? How Many? When?

Yahoo Fat Farm: How Many People Does Yahoo Need To Fire?

Jerry To Yahoos: Get Ready To Get Fired; I’ve Hired Bain

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.