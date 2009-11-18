Yahoo Will Shut Down "Yahoo Go"

Yahoo (YHOO) is killing off Yahoo Go, its all-in-one news, mail, weather, traffic, and search from for cell phones.

Yahoo launched Go in 2006. We remember checking it out at CTIA in Orlando that year. It seemed clunky even then. But that was mostly because cell phones used to suck at the Internet.

Now they don’t. And in a world full of iPhones, Droids and Pres, Yahoo Go — designed for phones like the Motorola Razr, and lesser smartphones — is now irrelevant. Yahoo is smart to discontinue the service.

Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz is trying to sell off and shut down all kinds of Yahoo businesses, as she tries to refocus the company on its portal business.

As for mobile, it’ll focus on the mobile Web for all-in services, and only make dedicated apps for specific services, such as Fantasy sports, finance, etc.

Here’s the email Yahoo sent to customers:

Dear Yahoo! Go user, Yahoo! Go will be discontinued on January 12, 2010, at 12:00 a.m. PST, so that we may focus on simplifying and enhancing your future mobile Web experiences. After this date, you will no longer be able to use Yahoo! Go 2.0 or 3.0 from your mobile phone. We encourage you to visit the new mobile homepage from your mobile browser to access an even richer, more personalised Yahoo! experience. We appreciate your support and thank you for using Yahoo! Mobile services. For more information and customer support, please visit the help centre from your PC. The Yahoo! Mobile team Photo: MinceyFresh

