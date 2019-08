Yahoo will not move forward with Alibaba spinoff, according to CNBC.

Yahoo will instead examine a spin-off of its core internet business, CNBC reported citing anonymous sources.

Shares in Yahoo jumped 2.6% in after hours trading following the report.

Developing…

