Yahoo Will Re-Brand, Kill The Yodelers

Yahoo’s new CMO Elisa Steele is working on a “major brand overhaul” for the company, reports BoomTown.



To help her out, Yahoo (YHOO) hired outside branding consultants Landor Associates and former Young & Rubicam exec Penny Baldwin.

Execs who sat through a meeting about the re-branding told BoomTown one motto under consideration is Yahoo, “your home on the Web.”

Just in case this means the end of Yahoo yodeling, go click the ! in Yahoo! on Yahoo.com before our favourite Easter egg goes away.

Photo: Yodel Anecdotal

