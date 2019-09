Yahoo will can 650-700 employees tomorrow morning, mostly from the US product group, Kara Swisher says.



These are the layoffs that were first reported a month or so ago.

The employees will likely be escorted immediately out of the building.

So much for holiday cheer.

