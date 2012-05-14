Yahoo May Get Out Of Paying A Huge Severance To Former CEO Scott Thompson [Report]

Photo: Yodel Anecdotal

Yahoo will claim that the departure of its now former CEO Scott Thompson is due to cause, superficially citing the inaccurate information on his resume, Kara Swisher at AllThingsD reports.Swisher cites several unnamed sources who suggest that the company will point to the code of ethics clause in Thompson’s offer letter, which holds him responsible for ensuring that the details on his resume are accurate.



If the company does claim that there was cause for Thompson leaving the company, it would likely not have to pay out the huge severance he would otherwise be entitled to. Either way though, as Business Insider has reported, Thompson will walk away with millions of dollars from his short tenure at the company.

