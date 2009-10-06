Yahoo: What's For Sale, What's Not, And What Could Be

Attention M&A shoppers: there’s a sale on at Yahoo (YHOO).Zimbra, Hot Jobs, Yahoo! Small Business and much, much more — they are yours for the right price.

See which Yahoo properties are for sale →

Insiders say it’s not cash Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz is after; it’s focus.

Unlike her predecessor, Carol knows what she wants Yahoo to be and that makes everything else a distraction.

For Carol, there really are no sacred cows — just keepers and walking steaks.

After speaking with a number of sources — sources who requested anonymity because they like their jobs and/or don’t want to spoil deals — we think we have an idea which Yahoo properties fall into which bucket.

Click through to see →

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”not-for-sale-homepage-mail-messenger-search-1″

title=”NOT FOR SALE: Homepage, Mail, Messenger, Search”

content=”Yahoo just upgraded its homepage, mail, and messenger products. They’re safe. Now that a deal is done with Microsoft, search isn’t going anywhere (or anywhere else) either.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca65490000000000624386/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”not-for-sale-yahoo-media-group-2″

title=”NOT FOR SALE: Yahoo Media Group”

content=”Yahoo media properties lead in several categories, including sports, news, finance, and entertainment. Safe also: Travel, Autos, Real Estate.

Says an industry insider, ‘The odds of yahoo selling Autos are slim to none. It’s way too important a category to exit from an advertisng POV. I’d be a buyer tho if they’re selling it.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca65f200000000006abe5b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”not-for-sale-everything-mobile-3″

title=”NOT FOR SALE: Everything “mobile””

content=”Carol keeps talking up Yahoo Mobile. That means it’s safe, we understand. Yahoo’s mobile products wouldn’t have much utility to anyone else, anyway.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca664200000000004c817d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”for-sale-yahoo-games-4″

title=”FOR SALE: Yahoo! Games”

content=”With the virtual goods market finally catching on in the US — Facebook appmaker Zynga will have $150 million revenues this year — Yahoo should not be selling Yahoo! Games. But an M&A source tells us it is.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca666d0000000000db2702/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”for-sale-yahoo-hot-jobs-5″

title=”FOR SALE: Yahoo! Hot Jobs”

content=”Reports surfaced in July that Yahoo HotJobs is on the block. A M&A source tells us it still is.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca66c20000000000092f64/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”for-sale-yahoo-small-business-6″

title=”FOR SALE: Yahoo! Small Business”

content=”Yahoo’s entire small business portfolio is on the block. That means:

Web Hosting

Ecommerce

Domains

Business Email

Search Engine Marketing

Corporate buyers and private equity firms have already shown interest in the Web hosting business.

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca651b0000000000ab3edf/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”for-sale-zimbra-7″

title=”FOR SALE: Zimbra”

content=”Yahoo wants to move Zimbra, the open source email services provider it acquired for $350 million in 2007.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca66e30000000000be048d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”likely-for-sale-yahoo-shopping-8″

title=”LIKELY FOR SALE: Yahoo! Shopping”

content=”Yahoo can’t compete with Amazon in ecommerce and it doesn’t want to anymore. Bonus: If it sells Yahoo! Shopping, Yahoo won’t have to buy so many Google ads.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca670200000000005a618e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”possibly-for-sale-right-mediablue-lithium-9″

title=”POSSIBLY FOR SALE: Right Media/Blue Lithium”

content=”Yahoo doesn’t know if it wants to keep or sell its Right Media ad exchange because it doesn’t know if it wants to be in the ad network business or not. While it’s still up in the air, we’d guess Right Media remains at Yahoo.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca67f30000000000b45375/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”possibly-for-sale-delicious-10″

title=”POSSIBLY FOR SALE: Delicious”

content=”Yahoo won’t be able to sell all the products it doesn’t want anymore. Some it will have to shut down. Delicious could be one of those.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca68330000000000959009/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-miss-these-great-slideshows-11″

title=”Don’t miss these great slideshows!”

content=”10 iPhone Apps Microsoft Must Make

Twitter’s Road To $1 Billion

10 Rock Star Tech Execs You’ve Never Heard Of

What Just Happened? Tracking The Collapse From Bear to Goldman“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/9737544b6632ff49e166db00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.