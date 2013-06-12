Marissa Mayer's Big Win: Yahoo Weather Wins An 'Apple Design Award'

Wikimedia CommonsSince Marissa Mayer re-joined Yahoo last summer, the company re-launched several products, including the Yahoo homepage, Yahoo Email, and Flickr.



Mayer per also personally directed the re-launch of another product: Yahoo Weather, Yahoo’s weather app for iPhone.

Yesterday, that product one a big prize.

It won an Apple Design Awards because, according to Apple, it “raised the bar” in “design, technology, and innovation.”

Apple says:

Yahoo! Weather stands apart with its simple, uncluttered, and beautiful visual design. This highly-rated app displays weather details with stunning photography based on time of day, location, and current conditions. Yahoo! Weather has great layout and typography, compelling animations, fast image processing, and clear iconography. This attention to detail means that in a saturated category, an app can rise above the crowd. Yahoo! Weather is available in 30 languages and optimised for all current iOS devices.

This has to be thrilling news for Mayer and Yahoo employees.*

For one, Yahoo Weather is a mobile app, and Yahoo needs a lot of wins in mobile, where it remains far behind players like Facebook and Google in terms of mobile usage.

For another, we’re told by one source who worked on Yahoo weather the app emblematic of the Mayer era.

There are two reasons:

This source says the app’s design represents where Mayer wants to take Yahoo in terms of product design.

This source also says that Yahoo Weather could never have been created at Yahoo under its prior CEOs. This source said that Mayer, thanks to her product development and product design literacy, was able to make fast, firm decisions on the product. These decisions ended arguments and got everyone moving in the same direction.

*We doubt Yahoo shareholders will notice or care. Right now, all they’re worried about is an Alibaba IPO.

