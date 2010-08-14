Yahoo Wants To Hire Someone To Manage Content On Its Starbucks Wi-Fi Portal

What the Starbucks Digital Network portal could look like, via Mashable

Here’s an interesting job posting from Yahoo: The company is looking for a web producer to manage content specifically for Starbucks wi-fi users.Basically, it looks like you’d be pulling content together specifically for Starbucks wi-fi portal users, which we assume are a little more techie and educated than Yahoo’s overall audience.



Earlier, Mashable posted an interview with Starbucks digital guy Adam Brotman, who talked about some of the other features coming to the “Starbucks Digital Network,” including full access to the WSJ site, free iTunes downloads and “more exciting Apple stuff” in the future, and content from Rodale.

Here’s Yahoo’s posting:

Yahoo! is looking for an experienced Web producer to manage content on the upcoming Starbucks wi-fi service being programmed by Yahoo! You will produce and program exciting, intelligent, relevant packages for Starbucks’ free wi-fi audience.

The ideal candidate will understand the Web, have a thorough grasp of the competitive landscape, and be passionate about lifestyles, news, entertainment, and popular culture. You should also have experience with lifestyle content and be able to surface top-quality features from the Yahoo! network and our partners’ content networks. Familiarity with Web search trends and content syndication are a plus.

You are creative, versatile, quick-thinking, energetic, flexible, efficient, and able to work independently under pressure while maintaining attention to detail. You have experience evaluating and packaging video, news, entertainment, and lifestyles content. You are able to pick up new publishing tools easily and can grasp the technical details of Web production. You must be able to communicate clearly with product and engineering teams. You have experience with partner relationships, are comfortable with data analysis, and can produce effective reports on content performance for a wide audience.

Excellent interpersonal skills are a must, as this position requires interacting with fellow producers and employees throughout Yahoo! and in our partners’ organisations, often long distance. Time management skills are critical, and website front page experience is ideal.

Responsibilities:

• Updating Yahoo!’s partner front pages with fresh, compelling content

• Making great choices, crafting clever headlines and tease copy, choosing and cropping appropriate images

• Fielding pitches and pro-actively packaging material from our partners

• Understanding the Starbucks wi-fi audience and its interests

• analysing data and distributing content performance statistics

• Making programming recommendations based on buzzy Web trends

• Representing editorial needs to product and engineering teams, tracking progress on technical changes that impact editorial goals

Requirements:

• Minimum of five years experience working in a dynamic online editorial environment

• Solid grounding in the basic principles of packaging, editing, and writing for the Web

• Excellent news judgment

• Strong organisation skills

• Independent project leadership experience

• Demonstrable headline writing, image selection, and content packaging skills

• Thorough understanding of editorial best practices and priorities, and an authoritative grasp of the AP Stylebook

• Basic HTML skills and experience with online publishing tools, Photoshop skills

• B.A. required, preferably in journalism or media

The position will be based in New York City and may require early mornings, occasional nights and weekends. This is a full-time contract position. Send resumes to [email protected] with the subject line Starbucks Wi-Fi Sr. Producer.

