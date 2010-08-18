Yahoo Wants To Buy CafeMom For $100 Million

Elisa Steele, Carol Bartz, and Hilary Schneider in Times Square

Photo: Flickr/Yahoo

Yahoo is looking to acquire CafeMom, a social network of sorts for mums, for $100 million, Kara Swisher at All Things D reports.CafeMom thinks it’s worth much more, like $200 million, according to Kara. She also says Disney is looking at buying CafeMom.



CafeMom said it was profitable on its Web site and sources said its revenues were about $25 to $30 million annually. It says it has 6.7 million unique visitors on its primary site, with 18.7 million on related sites. It serves up 100 million monthly pageviews.

This would be the second biggish recent purchase from Yahoo. It spent $100 million buying Associated Content earlier this year.

