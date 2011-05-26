Yahoo Walks Away From $3.5 Billion

Nicholas Carlson

Yahoo could have sold 15% of its stake in Alibaba Group to Jack Ma for $3.5 billion, Forbes reports.

Yahoo said no, probably because $3.5 billion is about $1 billion short of market value for the stake.

Was that a wise decision?

Maybe not, considering that Jack Ma is probably the only guy in the world willing to wade further into the whole mess that is Yahoo’s Asian business – and he’s too smart to bid against himself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us yahoo!