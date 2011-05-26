Yahoo Walks Away From $3.5 Billion

Yahoo could have sold 15% of its stake in Alibaba Group to Jack Ma for $3.5 billion, Forbes reports.



Yahoo said no, probably because $3.5 billion is about $1 billion short of market value for the stake.

Was that a wise decision?

Maybe not, considering that Jack Ma is probably the only guy in the world willing to wade further into the whole mess that is Yahoo’s Asian business – and he’s too smart to bid against himself.

