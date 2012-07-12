Yahoo Site Apparently Hacked, Exposing 400,000 Passwords

A Yahoo website has apparently been compromised, with hackers publishing an 18-megabyte file of email addresses and passwords, according to TrustedSec, a security research firm.



A tipster familiar with Yahoo security alerted Business Insider to the hack and shared a copy of the file with us.

Software developer Adam Caudill identified the site as Yahoo Voices. That’s the new name Yahoo gave to Associated Content, a site it bought in 2010 for $100 million.

Yahoo Voices pays freelance writers for articles on a variety of topics; they get paid both upfront and based on the traffic articles draw.

It’s not clear if any financial information was exposed in the hack.

We contacted a Yahoo spokesperson who’s looking into the incident for us. We’ll update if we find out more.

