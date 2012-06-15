Yahoo: Video, Video, Everywhere

Yahoo will go hog wild with integrated video in order to try to close the massive gap with YouTube. Good for Yahoo, we guess.



Call us crazy, but we may be the only folks on earth who aren’t over the moon about the proliferation of online video. Dancing cats? Music videos? Sports clips? Sure, we’ll watch that stuff all day. But give us a choice between scanning a text story and watching a 7-minute super-slick executive interview, and we’ll scan the text story every time. (Fast, convenient, and consumable at OUR pace). And that’s long before we even get to the purported “online video business model.” Om Malik sceptical about Yahoo’s plans, too: The people who watch online video are on another site.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.