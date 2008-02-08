Yahoo Vet Millard: Microsoft Deal Was "Inevitable" (MSFT, YHOO, MSO)

Wenda Millard, who’s appearing at the DeSilva+Phillips media summit today, is supposed to be talking about her new gig at Martha Stewart Living. But given recent events, she’s also spending some time talking about her last job — running sales at Yahoo.

Wenda on the MSFT bid:

It was absolutely inevitable and predictable. Yahoo lost sight of who they are and who their customers are. Yahoo’s perception is that their only competitor is Google. But 95 per cent of their revenue comes from advertising — so their competitors are really the broadcast TV networks. They think they’re in the search game,when they should really be in the brand advertising game.

…It reduces choice for advertisers. There would be two Goliaths, down from three. Advertising is a business that is both art and science. The merger focuses unduly on science. With Google-Doubleclick, and Yahoo-Microsoft, it is as if the scientific community is taking over advertising. And advertising is not about science.