Yahoo Versus Demand Media Is Our New favourite Rivalry

We’re loving the developing rivaly between Yahoo and next fall’s big IPO prospect, Demand Media.



First Demand poached Big Purple’s beloved sales boss, Joanne Bradford.

Then Demand hired four of Joanne’s Yahoo colleagues.

This week, Yahoo fired back, acquiring Demand Media’s nearest McContent rival, Associated Content, for $90 million.

We asked Demand CEO Richard Rosenblatt about this move, and he was as combative as we’d hoped.

He told us:

We are pleased to see Yahoo validate for advertisers the value of a pure user-generated content model. Demand’s content is different in that it is algorithmically selected to ensure a useful topic, is professionally created by experienced writers and curated via 750 professional Copy Editors…so if marketers like AC content via Yahoo they should LOVE ours.

