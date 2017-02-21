Verizon has reportedly cut Yahoo's price by up to $350 million

Yahoo and Verizon agreed to cut their deal price by up to $US350 million following Yahoo’s disclosure of two data breaches, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The companies also agreed to split the costs of the breaches, according to the report.

Bloomberg reported last week that Verizon had tentatively reached a revised deal that lowered Yahoo’s price by about $US250 million.

Verizon agreed to buy Yahoo’s ailing internet business last year for $US4.8 billion.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.