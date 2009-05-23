Yahoo Used To Be Good At Acquisitions, Says Old-Timer

In a series of emails responding to our post “Yahoo’s Entire, Sorry Acquisition History,” a former executive at the company says Yahoo made some smart acquisitions during its early days:



ClassicGames, which cost $1M and became Yahoo! Games. Probably the single best ROI on an acquisition Y! ever made.

ViaWeb, which became Y! stores.

WebCal, which became Y! calendar.

Four11, which became Y! Mail — Yahoo’s most dominant property.

We asked this former exec — who, by the way, doesn’t want us to use his name because “I’ve pissed off enough people” — why Yahoo used to be able to make a deal and properly integrate a startup, but doesn’t seem to be able to anymore. See delicious and Right Media, for examples.

His answer is that Yahoo used to be better at intergrating startups because it was a startup itself:

“In the old days decisions were made by people, not committees. When I started at Y! the boast was how lean you could run. I can launch the property with a PM, an engineer and a UI, guy and we can do it in 6 weeks. Once it’s up and running we’ll need half of a PM and 10 hours a week of engineering. When I left Y!, the boast was how many head count reported to you.”

The good news is that while Yahoo can never be a startup again, we think Yahoo’s action-oriented CEO Carol Bartz is already helping the company learn to make hard decisions again.

We say this because:

Carol is reportedly taking talks with Microsoft seriously, negotiating in a much more direct manner than her predecessor.

She’s cut services like Geocities and Jumpcut and is reportedly looking to ship Yahoo! Personals to Match.com.

She’ll cut headcount when she has to.

She’s dispensed with former president Sue Decker’s labrynthian management structures.

She drops F-bombs.

