Yahoo Unplugs Blodget Email, SAI Editor Now In Cone of Silence*

It’s true. I haven’t been able to send or receive email through either of my Yahoo-hosted business email accounts since Saturday. I’m trying to resolve the problem with Yahoo–15 minutes on hold yesterday morning, 45 minutes on hold yesterday afternoon–but as yet I haven’t been able to get a human on the phone (I did get a nice email acknowledging that there was some sort of issue and suggesting I call tech support, however. Thanks!).



The theory around the office is that Yahoo senior management was so annoyed by my Microsoft-Yahoo howling that they unplugged me. I certainly wouldn’t blame them. Anyway–if you’ve been kind enough to send an email to either of my business addresses in the past four days, I haven’t gotten it. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the problem will be resolved today, but if you have pressing business before then, please write to one of my colleagues.*

Meanwhile, I’ll try to enjoy this weird pre-1995 experience of not watching my list of unmet obligations grow by a couple dozen messages an hour.

*UPDATE: I finally got through! And in less than the predicted 15 minutes, no less. Two calls later–with no insight into the mystery as to why someone at Yahoo suddenly “deactivated your ID”–the DNS settings have been reset and I’m reportedly good to go again. My conspiracy theorist colleagues have noted that their theory (above) has not been disproved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.