Tom Hanks And Yahoo Are Partnering On A Really Awful Sounding Web Series

Netflix isn’t the only web giant dropping its first original scripted show this year.



Yahoo will premiere an original animated series developed by Tom Hanks in the spring, the AP reports.

However, unlike Netflix, Yahoo is going to try the “webisode” route. The show is called, “Electric City,” and it’ll be available in 20 three to four-minute episodes.

And get this, the show is described as being “set in a seemingly peaceful city situated in a post-apocalyptic world. Many of its themes are socially conscious topics relevant to today, including energy consumption.”

This has horrendous flop written all over it. Web video companies tried to make these sorts of series in the past and they’ve never made a dent. It’s unclear Netflix’s model will work, but we are much more interested in the shows its about to make. They look awesome. Electric City sounds like second rate, snoozy material.

Yahoo also says that other scripted series are in the works. Let’s hope they’re more inspired.

