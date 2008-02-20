Yahoo To Yahoos: Please Don't Leave! (Until You're Fired)

While Yahoo flushes 1,000 employees out of its system, it is worried about losing folks it wants to keep — at least until Steve Ballmer kicks in the door. Kara Swisher reports:



Sources tell BoomTown that Yahoo is preparing to hand out attractive retention packages for key talent, in order to hold onto them through this process, which would be especially important if Yahoo escapes Microsoft’s embrace…

But, more interesting, sources said Yahoo’s plans also include even more juicy severance deals upon a change in control that would give some employees a nice cushion on the way out, either via Microsoft cuts or on their own volition. (Yahoo, by the way, said last week it would incur up to $25 million in charges related to its recent layoffs.)

Meanwhile we're continuing to update our Yahoo Layoff List.

