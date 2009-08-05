Yahoo To Ship 400+ Employees To Microsoft

As a part of the Microsoft-Yahoo search deal, about 400 Yahoos will soon start working for Microsoft instead.



SAI’s Dan Frommer unearthed the news in Yahoo’s SEC filing on the deal yesterday:

Microsoft will hire no less than 400 Yahoo employees and will pay them competitively. The companies will also agree on a retention plan to keep those 400 and an additional 150 Yahoo employees to help in the transition.

What will it be like, moving from a bleeding-purple Silicon Valley startup made-good to the corporate empire that is Microsoft? We don’t know.

But some of our favourite blogs on Microsoft’s business and its working life include:

Mini-Microsoft — Written by an anonymous guy who wants to make Microsoft tiny. He’s a big fan of the “peanut butter manifesto.”

Office Offline — A comic strip written by a Microsoft Office engineer.

Microspotting — An official Microsoft blog that looks at the lives of employees. Not too cheesy.

All about Microsoft — Mary Jo Foley wrote the book on Microsoft. Or like 7 of them.

Also, Yahoos-turned-Microsofties might want to meet their new search boss, Satya Nadella. Kara Swisher sat for an interview with him, and we’ve embedded it here:



