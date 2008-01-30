Yahoo To Launch 'Lifecasting' Service In February

Valleywag obtained an internal Yahoo! memo on a new video service called Yahoo! Live, scheduled for release in early February. Yahoo calls the service “social TV, where you’re the star,” and invites employees to try it out to create “your own social broadcasting experience.”

From the memo: “Start by broadcasting yourself from your webcam, invite your friends to chat with you, they’ll go live with you, and you’re all on candid camera!”

Valleywag notes Yahoo!’s entry would be the first by a major portal into territory explored by a host of startups including Ustream.tv and Justin.tv.

