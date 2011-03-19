Yahoo To Kill AllTheWeb On April 4

Yahoo will shut down AllTheWeb, the alternative search engine it bought in 2003 with Overture, on April 4, according to the Web site.



It’s the second confirmed victim among the Web sites that Yahoo was revealed to be “sunsetting” last December. Last month, Yahoo set May 24 as the end date for MyBlogLog, a social network for bloggers.

Social bookmarking site Delicious was also on the list, and yesterday a source said that the company plans to sell it for between $1 million and $2 million.

Yahoo also got search engine AltaVista in the Overture deal. It’s on the December death list, but the site doesn’t have an end date on it yet.

