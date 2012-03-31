Yahoo To Begin Firing Thousands Next Week

Photo: Flickr/Yodel Anecdotal

Yahoo layoffs start next week, Kara Swisher says.She says the ultimate goal is for “thousands” of people in product, research and marketing to be let go.



The cuts won’t all come at once.

The vision is for “a drastically slimmed-down organisation with a focus on media, advertising and new but unclear “future” initiatives.”

Ross Levinsohn is expected to run Yahoo’s media business.

Product boss Blake Irving’s future is uncertain, says Kara.

