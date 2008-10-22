Yahoo To Blow Mass Firing Announcement, Paralyze Company

Yahoo will not announce a specific number of firings this afternoon, Kara Swisher says. Instead, it will talk vaguely about the huge coming cost cuts necessary for the company to survive the tanking ad market.



That should improve morale.

“Have you heard how many people are getting whacked yet? Nope, me, neither. Someone told me 5,000. They’ll tell us two weeks before Christmas, apparently. I’m sure not planning on getting much work done before then.”

