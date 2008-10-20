Yahoo To Announce Mass Firings This Week

We heard whispers of this last week, and now the Merc is hearing them, too: Yahoo will reportedly announce its mass firings on the earnings call this week. A reader tells us the company has scheduled an all-hands meeting in Sunnyvale on Wednesday, presumably to deliver the message that all Yahoo employees already got from the Merc and Google News.



Let’s just hope Yahoo isn’t dumb enough to announce the firings now and then wait until mid-December to actually make them. Let’s also hope the company doesn’t cut too few people and then have to go through the same horrific process again in Q1.

We estimate that Yahoo needs to cut about 3,000 people. Kara Swisher says the company will only cut 1,500 or so, wich suggests that the company may be continuing down the death-by-a-thousand-cuts road. (This, after all, is the second mass-firing of the year).

