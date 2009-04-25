Yahoo To Announce A Sales Re-org Monday

Nicholas Carlson
  • Yahoo poaches an Adobe SVP to run communications and communities products [BoomTown]
  • The Kindle’s real design flaw: No one can tell you’re reading Proust and not Sparks [NYT]
  • “As a father, I never imagined that the argumentative, young boy who grew up in my house, eating my food and using my name would be my future employer,” says Bill Gates Sr. [WSJ]
  • Yahoo will announce a sales re-org Monday [PaidContent]

Photo: David Reber

