Yahoo To Announce A Sales Re-org Monday

- Yahoo poaches an Adobe SVP to run communications and communities products [BoomTown]
- The Kindle’s real design flaw: No one can tell you’re reading Proust and not Sparks [NYT]
- “As a father, I never imagined that the argumentative, young boy who grew up in my house, eating my food and using my name would be my future employer,” says Bill Gates Sr. [WSJ]
- Yahoo will announce a sales re-org Monday [PaidContent]
Photo: David Reber
