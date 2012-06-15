Yahoo Below $13

We got a tip yesterday that bludgeoned Carl Icahn was orchestrating a Yahoo palace coup. We haven’t been able to confirm and assume it’s hogwash, but at this point we imagine Jerry might even go willingly, just to let someone else take the drubbing for a while.



A source did suggest that Yahoo is now hastily revising its mass-firing plan, upping the number of employees who will be shown the door. The theory: eBay’s mass-firing, which had been demanded by shareholders for months, was greeted with Bronx cheers because it didn’t go far enough in light of the ongoing global economic crash. Now eBay will like be forced to break the cardinal rule of mass firings: death by an unending wave of cuts.

Yahoo doesn’t want to make this mistake, so the theory is that management will now increase the number of sackings to take into account Great Depression 2.0–and to make sure there won’t have to be another major bloodletting in a few months.

At a reader’s request, here’s the Investor Presentation Yahoo delivered when it was trying to persuade its shareholders that Microsoft’s $31 offer was ludicrously low:

