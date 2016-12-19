Yahoo had its holiday party inside its offices, and it was the opposite of last year's lavish extravaganza

Yahoo’s year-end holiday party was once a big flashy event, with last year’s Roaring 20’s-themed party costing millions of dollars.
But this year, Yahoo made it decidedly low key, hosting the event at its offices in Sunnyvale and New York instead (last year’s was at Pier 48 in San Francisco).
The event, aptly called “Ultimate House Party,” turned Yahoo’s office space into a giant party venue, featuring an open bar, a dance floor, and lots of good food, based on the photos seen at this Flickr page created by Yahoo.
The toned-down atmosphere seems particularly appropriate given the difficult situation Yahoo’s currently in.
Despite agreeing to sell itself to Verizon in July, Yahoo has been awash in bad news over the past few months, including a massive hacking scandal that’s considered to be the biggest in history. Now, Verizon is even reported to be reconsidering the $4.8 billion price tag it agreed to pay for Yahoo.
Still, Yahoo employees seem to be dealing with the external turmoil pretty well. We’ve rounded up some pictures from Yahoo’s “Ultimate House Party” so you can see what it was like:
The decorations were nothing like last year's party (seen below), which featured aerial flappers pouring drinks and roulette tables.
Some of our former Business Insider colleagues, now at Yahoo Finance, also took advantage of the photo booth.
