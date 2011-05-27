Yahoo, The Wall Street Journal And The Daily News Get Revenue From Ashton Kutcher-Backed SeatGeek

SeatGeek, the New York-based marketplace for premium tickets for sporting and entertainment events, is driving revenue for big publishers including Yahoo, The Wall Street Journal, The Daily News and others, says co-founder Russell D’Souza.



Recently the company took an investment from Ashton Kutcher, who is playing an increasingly visible role as an early tech investor, as Jenna Wortham reports today in The New York Times.

SeatGeek is not a ticket broker, but a marketplace which sends links to ticket brokers and receives a referral payment. Publishers who display links to tickets, primarily on sports pages, receive a percentage of a transaction.

The company was founded by Dartmouth ’07 graduates D’Souza and Jack Groetzinger.

It was named one of the TechCrunch50 in 2009.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



