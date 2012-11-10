Marissa Mayer Is Testing Another New Yahoo.com Homepage Design

Steve Kovach

Yahoo is testing yet another new homepage design with some users, reports Kara Swisher

This time, the design looks more like the Windows 8 tile-based interface, with stories appearing as large rectangles at the top of the page. The design scheme is a lot different than the design Yahoo was testing a few weeks ago. That one was only a minor change from what the homepage looks like now.

Swisher reports that the new home page is expected to go live within two months.

We’ve included a screenshot below (click for a larger image), but head over to AllThingsD for a better look and more details on the change.

new yahoo homepage design

Photo: AllThingsD

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.