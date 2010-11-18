Yahoo Testing Its Answer To Google Instant

Yahoo is testing out a new feature that gives users live previews of search results as they type, much like what Google has done with Instant, Danny Sullivan reports for Search Engine Land.



Rather than a full-fledged clone of Instant, Yahoo’s new ‘Rich Search Assist’ is like a middle ground between Instant and traditional auto-complete suggestions. Rich Search Assist updates suggested search queries as you type, but also shows the top search result you would get for the top suggested query.

Yahoo actually had a prototype of Instant-like search results all the way back in 2005, but it hasn’t found a consumer-ready use for the technology until now. Check it out:



