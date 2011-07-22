Yahoo SVP And 12-Year Veteran Belinda Johnson Splits Big Purple

SVP and deputy general counsel Belinda Johnson has been at Yahoo since last century.



She came over as the general counsel of Broadcast.com way back in 1999.

No longer!

Tonight, a source tells us, Belinda is throwing a party to celebrate leaving big purple.

Mark Cuban, who sold Broadcast.com to Yahoo for billions, tells us Belinda “is smart as shit and works hard…great combination.”

Back in 2003, Belinda played a big role in defeating a copyright infringement suit BMG brought against Yahoo.

A Yahoo PR rep tells us she was not invited to Belinda’s party.

