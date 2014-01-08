Yahoo Is Finally Making Something Out Of Summly, The Mobile App It Acquired From A 17-Year-Old Boy

Nick D’Aloisio, the teenager who sold his company to Yahoo for a reported $US33 million, just unveiled a brand new mobile app called Yahoo News Digest.

D’Aloisio announced it on stage at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this afternoon during the Yahoo keynote presentation.

The idea behind News Digest is to quickly inform you of the news, especially when the tsunami of available news content feels overwhelming or falls under the “TL;DR” category (too long; didn’t read). It’s Yahoo’s first product based on Summly, the news app founded by D’Aloisio.

With News Digest, you get the news delivered to you twice a day — once in the morning and once in the evening. Each top story, which gets formed from multiple news sources, also features “atoms.”

Atoms are other bits of information, like stock tickers, quotes, tweets, videos, maps, and other things that directly relate to and enhance the story.

The app will deliver just nine top stories at a time. It also has a feature that lets you know your progress, meaning how many stories you’ve digested that day. Read them all and it will give you 9/9.

“You get this moment of completion,” D’Aloisio says.

You can download the app for iOS here. Check out some screenshots below.

