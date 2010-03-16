YAHOO STUNNED: Top Ad Exec Quits For Demand Media

Yahoo’s top ad sales exec Joanne Bradford, VP of U.S. revenue and market development, is quitting the company to become Demand Media’s chief revenue officer, Kara Swisher reports.



In a tweet, Kara implies that Joanne was not fired, writing “Yahoo had no idea.”

Glam Media CEO Samir Arora — who we just happened to have on the phone when we learned the news — told us Joanne’s departure “is really sad for Yahoo.”

Kara reports that Joanne was expected to “play a key role” in Yahoo’s search and online ad partnership with Microsoft (MSFT).

Demand Media is Joanne’s fourth company since March 13, when it was announced she would leave Microsoft to join L.A.-based startup Spot Runner. Joanne quit Spot Runner six months later to join Yahoo (YHOO).

Joanne might end up back at Yahoo someday soon. Kara reports Yahoo looked at Demand Media — a top 20 Web property thanks to powerhouses like eHow and Livestrong.com — as a possible acquisition.

