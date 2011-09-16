Yahoo Stock Surges On Private Equity rumours

Something for Yahoo chairman Roy Bostock to smile about

Yahoo stock is up big. Apparently everyone is just now catching up to news that Silver Lake and other buyers have contacted Yahoo’s board.Kara Swisher rounded up the whole crew yesterday:



Among the possible players: Silicon Valley venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, which is working with Silver Lake, in a deal that also might include Russia’s DST and Yahoo’s Japanese partner Masa Son; former News Corp. exec Peter Chernin, who is partnered with Providence Equity Partners; and the possibility that Yahoo’s Chinese partner, Alibaba Group, might consider entering the fray in what could be a merger of sorts.

Also being rung up by some of the parties: Microsoft — Yahoo’s advertising and search partner — which is being seen as a possibly moneybags in any deal.

We’ve heard Andreessen’s name come up too – but only from wishful thinking Yahoo insiders. Chernin has been circling Big Purple for a while now.

Go read Kara’s whole, detailed post >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.