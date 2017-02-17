Yahoo dips

Yahoo is down 0.4% at $US45.47 a share on Thursday morning following a report out from CNET that suggests Yahoo is telling some of its users that hackers may have logged into their accounts, using a forged “cookie” which gives access even without a password.

That news follows a Bloomberg report out on Wednesday that said Yahoo and Verizon were close to agreeing on a deal that cut Yahoo’s price by $US250 million.

Back in July, Verizon agreed to pay $US4.8 billion for Yahoo.

Then in December, Bloomberg reported that Verizon was considering killing the deal because Yahoo announced 1 billion user accounts were compromised.

