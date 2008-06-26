Yahoo Wilts as TechCrunch "Microsoft Takeover!" Sources Sober Up

Anyone else spoken to any Microsoft or Yahoo sources who think the two companies are discussing a full takeover deal? Everyone we’ve talked to thinks that TechCrunch’s sources must have been drunk.



As for the “no talks of any kind” reports, a source familiar with the situation suggests that we ignore those, too. Specifically, the source would not confirm that Microsoft and Yahoo are again discussing a search deal, but the source also wouldn’t deny it.

See Also: Microsoft and Yahoo Talking Again: Search Only, Not Buyout

