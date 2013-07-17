Marissa Mayer's Video Earnings Show Is A Success! Yahoo Stock Jumps 5% In Early Trade

Yahoo’s earnings didn’t look like much special, but investors are digging the results.

The stock is up 5% this morning after CEO Marissa Mayer and CFO Ken Goldman hosted a live video stream of the earnings call.

The most likely reason Yahoo is up, despite another weak revenue performance, is that it reported stunning results from Alibaba.

During the earnings video show, Mayer and Goldman threw up a slide that showed Alibaba’s revenue was up 71% year-over-year, and its gross profit was up 92%.

Yahoo owns 24% of Alibaba, which is reportedly going to IPO soon. That’s a very valuable investment for Yahoo, and it gives it time to fix its core business.

