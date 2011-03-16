Yahoo Stock Down 7% -- Japan Worries?

Yahoo shares are down more than twice as much as the broader market today: Yahoo is down 7% in early trading while the Nasdaq is down about 2.6%, according to Yahoo Finance.
The most obvious explanation seems to be Yahoo’s exposure to the Japan crisis — the company is reportedly trying to unload its stake in Yahoo Japan, which could be trickier now.
Or perhaps the Yahoo takeover rumours have taken a turn south?
Earlier: Yahoo In Talks To Dump Yahoo Japan
